Except for the UK, European stock markets end the day lower.

With the exception of the United Kingdom, European stock markets end the day lower.

The DAX index in Germany has the worst performance, falling 0.65%, while the FTSE 100 in London has gained 0.47 percent.

ANKARA (Turkey)

European stock markets closed lower on Friday, with the exception of the London Stock Exchange, as eurozone inflation hit a new high and the US jobs report came in weaker than expected.

According to a flash estimate of preliminary Eurostat data released on Friday, annual euro area inflation is expected to hit 5% in December, beating market expectations of 4.7 percent.

The US economy added 199,000 jobs in December, falling short of market expectations of 400,000, according to the US Department of Labor.

The STOXX Europe 600 index, which includes around 90% of the European market capitalization in 17 countries, fell 1.91 points, or 0.39 percent, to close at 486.25.

The FTSE 100 in London was the only index to finish in the black, rising 34.9 points, or 0.47 percent, to 7,485.

The DAX 30 in Germany had the worst day, falling 104.3 points, or 0.65%, to close at 15,947.

The CAC 40 in France fell 30.2 points, or 0.42 percent, to 7,219, while the FTSE MIB in Italy dropped 37.2 points, or 0.13 percent, to 27,618.

The IBEX 35 index in Spain dropped 38.1 points, or 0.43 percent, to 8,751.