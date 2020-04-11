Expert: According to Corona, companies have to prepare for “brutal competition”

Shuttering



Many companies are severely affected by the corona pandemic. The management consultancy McKinsey and the advertising agency Jung von Matt investigate how companies can prepare for the time after the crisis and what they can expect. The behavior of customers could change for a long time. There will be winners and losers.

Since the beginning of the Corona crisis, the economy in many industries has come to a standstill. Many companies suddenly have to deal with drastic sales losses or see their existence threatened overnight. How do you get through the crisis – and how can you prepare for the time afterwards? This is what the management consultancy McKinsey and the advertising agency Jung von Matt are dealing with.

According to current McKinsey consumer surveys, people in Germany are significantly more optimistic than in other European countries. Every second person feels safe in his job. One in four even assume that the economy will recover within two to three months. In contrast, in Spain, Italy, Great Britain and France it is 14 to 15 percent each.

Companies have to prepare now for the post-crisis period

In Germany, only twelve percent of those surveyed believe in a long-term recession or negative economic effects of more than twelve months. In contrast, every third person in neighboring European countries anticipates this. The consultants attribute the reason for this to the somewhat better situation in Germany compared to countries such as Italy, Spain or France.

Because the death toll from Covid-19 is still relatively low in Germany and the German hospitals can guarantee the care of the patients. The Federal Government also offers a variety of instruments to cushion the economic consequences of the crisis.

But the uncertainty does not leave the Germans untouched either. Most people currently spend less money on consumer goods apart from food. A difficult situation for the manufacturers of products such as clothing, shoes, cosmetics or furniture. Because the companies not only have to react to the current crisis, but already prepare for the time after the crisis and a change in consumer behavior, according to the McKinsey management consultants.

“There will be winners and losers after the crisis”

All manufacturers would have to be prepared for “new realities,” says Jesko Perrey, Global Head of Marketing & Sales Practice at McKinsey. “After the crisis, there will be winners and losers,” says Perrey at the presentation of the consumer study, referring to the example of the breakfast cereal industry a hundred years ago. The Kellogg Company not only survived the Great Depression of 1929, but also surpassed the competition afterwards.

The question of the company’s purpose, in marketing German “purpose”, is now becoming more important than ever: “Do I fit into this world as a brand? What is the purpose, the raison d’être of the brand? ”

McKinsey and Jung von Matt observe five major developments in the corona crisis. On the one hand, international integration is now being questioned more strongly because the required products are no longer available. “The customer realizes that smooth flows of goods have been interrupted so far,” says Christoph Korritke, partner at Jung von Matt. The old debate about globalization could therefore pick up speed again.

Germans are increasingly using online offers

Even if the management consultants in Germany have not yet found a “fundamental shift to online” – unlike in the USA, for example – digital services would now be used more. Companies use video conferences for meetings, families exchange information via Skype and Facetime. According to the McKinsey consumer survey, 30 percent of Germans recently tried out an online course in the health and fitness sector for the first time – for example yoga via live stream.

On the other hand, the “physical neighborhoods” moved closer together again, as the initiatives to save the local pub showed. The ban on contacts would also require companies to rethink their sales channels in order to reach their customers.

Campaigns in the crisis: Companies are reacting to the corona pandemic

The fifth trend, the management consultants perceive a “renaissance of the facts”. Scientists like virologist Christian Drosten would become influencers.

Many companies also use the challenges of the corona crisis for their own image. With the public support of medical personnel, the production of disinfectants and protective masks or the demonstrative promotion of staying at home like Mercedes Benz, the companies do not only do good, but also something for brand maintenance.

“In the long run, your employees and customers will not forget what you are doing today,” Perrey quotes an unspecified CEO.

McKinsey consultant expects “brutal competition after the crisis”

But will the corona crisis change consumer behavior in the long term even after the crisis?

Sascha Lehmann, partner at McKinsey, expects that there will be two developments: On the one hand, there will be catch-up effects because people cannot currently meet many consumption needs, such as having a nice vacation or eating in a restaurant. “The interest in sustainable consumption will also remain.”

Jesko Perrey believes that many customers will be reluctant to make expensive purchases due to the continuing uncertain situation. “I don’t want to be the manufacturer of expensive and durable consumer goods.”

This would be felt particularly strongly by the luxury industry – as you can see from the many discount campaigns: “There has never been so much discount in the high fashion sector.” Perrey therefore also expects “brutal competition after the crisis”.