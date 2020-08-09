Expert shares top tips on how to stay cool if you’re driving in the heatwave

Britain’s balmy heatwave will peak today, with temperatures reaching 37C in some parts of the country.

The scorching weather is expected to run right through the weekend, thanks to a burst of hot air from Africa’s Sahara Desert.

Met Office forecaster Aidan McGivern said: “If everything comes together, there’s a possibility we will see 37C or 38C. 36C is most likely.”

And with the weather set to last, millions will be preparing to hit national parks, beaches and outdoor spaces this weekend for some fun in the sun.

But if you’re driving, there are some checks to follow before leaving the house.

Vix Leyton, motoring expert at www.carwow.co.uk, says: ” With such incredible weather forecast for this weekend, there is every chance that Britons up and down the country will take the opportunity to jump in their cars and travel far and wide for a day of well-deserved, but socially distanced, fun in the sun.

“However, with roads and motorways expected to be busy with day-trippers and temperatures soaring, it’s vital to stay safe during your journeys, no matter how long the distance. Below are some tips that both drivers and passengers alike need to take into consideration ahead of tomorrow’s heatwave.

It’s always imperative to be well rested ahead of any journey, but even more so when high temperatures are predicted.

Warm weather is more likely to make you feel drowsy and impaired, and can therefore affect your driving ability, reaction times, judgement and could have an adverse effect on your ability to concentrate, potentially resulting in collisions or accidents.

At least 7 hours sleep ahead of any drive in a warm car is optimal to ensuring the safety of yourself and your fellow passengers.

If your vehicle comes without air conditioning, it’s recommended to stop for breaks at least every 90 minutes in order to allow everyone the chance for some fresh air and to stretch their legs.

It’s also a good idea to plan journeys around the cooler parts of the day and avoid being in the car between the hours of 11:00am and 3:00pm.

Extreme heat can affect cars just as badly as it can affect our bodies, so a quick check on certain key areas before setting off on a journey will help prevent any issues mid-drive.

If your car hasn’t been serviced for a while due to lockdown, it’s advisable to check your engine oil and water coolant levels. It is also worth stopping by your local petrol station to pump up your tyres and stock up on screen wash in case extra in needed.

Upon arrival at your destination, if possible attempt to park your vehicle in a shady spot to ensure the interior stays as cool as possible ahead of your return journey.

Keeping hydrated during periods of high heat is fundamental, especially for the British public who are not used to carrying out their everyday lives in such conditions.

A substantial amount of water stocked in the car is even more necessary during warm car journeys, regardless of how short you except the trip to be, or how much you want to avoid needing to pull over to use the bathroom.

Should the worst-case scenario occur and your vehicle breaks down, it could take hours for a repair vehicle to find you, so ensuring you have plenty of liquid on hand to avoid extreme thirst is crucial.

Pollen levels tend to rise during the very warm weather, so motorists who suffer badly with the symptoms associated with hayfever may feel more comfortable asking someone else to drive to planned destinations.

If finding an alternative chauffer isn’t an option, then it’s advisable that windows and sunroofs are kept closed during journeys in order to prevent pollen flying inside the moving vehicle and impairing your ability to drive.

It goes without saying that younger members of the family shouldn’t ever be left unattended in cars due to how quickly the temperatures can rise.

To ensure they are kept as cool and comfortable as possible during journeys, keep them as hydrated as possible with drinks or hydrating snacks, like fresh fruit, cucumber, tomatoes, or ice lollies.

It’s also wise to dress them in loose and comfortable fitting clothing and to use shades on your windows to protect their eyes from the sun if your vehicle comes without tinting.