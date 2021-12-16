Experts say that the Omicron setback could cause a six-month delay in economic recovery.

According to an analyst, the new variant may result in different market situations.

An expert said Tuesday that as global financial markets await proof that COVID-19 vaccines are effective against omicron, the spread of the new variant could cause a six-month delay in economic recovery.

“I think we’ll see record highs again [in markets]soon if vaccines prove effective against omicron and it doesn’t lead to further restrictions and lockdowns,” Craig Erlam, senior market analyst for UK and EMEA at trading platform OANDA, told Anadolu Agency via email.

“However, any setback on that front could cause the recovery to be delayed by six months, if not longer, depending on how the inflation dynamic unfolds,” he added.

In November, annual consumer prices in the United States rose to 6.8%, the highest level in nearly 40 years.

In November, Germany’s annual inflation rate was 5.2 percent, the highest since June 1992.

On the coronavirus front, the UK saw its first death from omicron on Monday, when ten people were hospitalized with the variant as the number of cases in the country doubles every few days.

According to Erlam, there are a lot of unknowns on the coronavirus front, which could lead to drastically different outcomes in global markets depending on how the virus plays out.

Two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines are less effective against omicron than previous variants, according to researchers from the University of Oxford.

During the two weeks following November, financial markets around the world saw a lot of volatility.

When the omicron variant was first announced, it was on February 26.

The US stock market experienced massive losses in the week ending December due to high fluctuations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.9 percent last week, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell 1.2 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively.

They improved the following week, with the SandP 500 reaching a new high of 4,712 points on Friday.

According to reports, omicron cases have been confirmed in at least 30 states and Washington, DC, as of Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.89 percent, the S&P 500 fell 0.91 percent, and the Nasdaq fell 1.39 percent at the closing bell, indicating increased investor uncertainty and downward pressure on US stock indexes.

