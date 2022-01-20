Experts warn that the IRS is “in crisis,” and that you should be aware of the following dates to avoid delays during tax season.

Because of the resurgence of Covid-19, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has warned that this year’s tax filing season could be particularly difficult.

The IRS announced Monday that tax filing will begin on January 24, 17 days earlier than last year.

The Internal Revenue Service is warning that a resurgence of Covid-19 infections, combined with less funding authorization from Congress than the Biden administration had requested, could make this filing season especially difficult.

“While the pandemic continues to pose challenges, the IRS reminds taxpayers that there are important steps they can take to ensure their tax return and refund are processed as quickly as possible,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig.

This year, avoiding a paper tax return will be more important than ever to avoid processing delays, according to Rettig.

He urged taxpayers to file their returns electronically and have their refunds deposited directly into their bank accounts.

Taxpayers who received a Covid-19 relief Economic Impact Payment or an advance Child Tax Credit payment should make sure they report the correct amount on their tax returns to avoid processing delays, according to Rettig.

The IRS will send letters to recipients of the impact payments and advance Child Tax Credit payments, and taxpayers can check their balances on IRSgov.

This year, the deadline for filing tax returns is Monday, April 18th, which is three days later than the usual April 15th deadline.

The later date is due to the District of Columbia’s Emancipation Holiday.

Washington, D.C. holidays, like federal holidays, have an impact on tax deadlines for everyone.

The deadline to file tax returns or request an extension is April 18, giving taxpayers until October 17 to file their 2021 returns.

Tax attorney Ken Berry also stated that, in addition to Covid and the stimulus tax laws, new tax laws may be enacted between now and then, potentially complicating things further.

However, there is some good news: the filing of federal and state income tax returns should be closer to normal than it has been in recent years.

Tax refund payments (check or direct deposit) are usually received within 2-3 weeks, depending on when a taxpayer files.

If your IRS income tax refund is delayed after you’ve filed, contact your tax professional or check the IRS website’s ‘Where’s My Refund’ tool.

You can also check your refund status using the IRS2Go app.

