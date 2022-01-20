Explained: What is the Eisenhower dollar and what makes it worth up to (dollar)264,000.

RARE coins, particularly those that were only minted for a short period of time, can be extremely valuable.

Ike dollars were only minted from 1971 to 1978 and feature the 34th US President Dwight D Eisenhower.

After the Peace series ended in 1935, these were the first dollar coins produced.

We’ll go over what an Eisenhower coin is and how much money they can be sold for in the sections below.

Eisenhower coins were designed by US Mint chief engraver Frank Gasparro and struck for both circulation and collectors.

According to CoinWeek, the Ike coins came in three varieties: copper-nickel, copper-nickel, and 40% silver coins with 0.3162 ounces of silver each.

They did not, however, replace the paper dollar as expected.

The coin was struck with three different reverses over the years it was in circulation.

The Liberty Bell is set against the moon’s surface on the reverse of the 1976 Ike dollars.

This was done to mark the bicentennial of the United States as well as the Apollo 11 moon landing.

The dual 1776-1976 inscription can also be found on these coins.

The coins were eventually phased out due to their large size, which made them difficult to manufacture.

The Ike dollars are rare coins because they were only minted for a short time.

A prototype version of a coin may exist when it is first manufactured.

Prototype coins are made within the Mint to assist an engraver in perfecting the design of a coin.

These are extremely rare and can fetch a lot of money.

A prototype Eisenhower coin from 1971 recently sold for (dollar)264,000.

A bicentennial coin with the dates 1776-1976 is another rare Eisenhower coin.

These are listed for upwards of (dollar)25,000 on eBay and even Etsy.

The Ike coins, on the other hand, can be sold in bundles as collectors items.

A lot of 500 circulated Eisenhower dollars sold for (dollar)743 on eBay at the end of November, equating to (dollar)1.486 per coin.

Rare coins can be discovered in a number of ways.

To begin, look through any coin collections or change jars you have at home.

A metal detector could also be used on beaches or in areas where buried treasure could be found.

You can also go to your local bank and request a wrapper of pennies or other coins.

You can always look for certified rare coins on websites like USA Coin Book or eBay.

It’s crucial to do some preliminary research on the coin…

