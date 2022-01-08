Explained which Social Security claimants will receive an extra (dollar)200 per month starting in January.

The first Social Security COLA payments for 2022 will be mailed out next week, and some recipients will see a monthly increase of hundreds of dollars.

To account for sudden inflation during the Covid-19 pandemic, the cost-of-living adjustment is increasing to 5.9%, the highest level in decades.

The average Social Security claimant will see a (dollar)92 increase in their monthly payment, from (dollar)1,565 to (dollar)1,657.

Others, on the other hand, will see an increase of (dollar)200 or more in their monthly benefit check.

We go over everything you need to know.

A person’s 2021 benefit would have to be (dollar)3,389.

To get this much, you would have had to earn a high salary for the majority of your career, work for at least 35 years, and postpone your claim.

However, because the average maximum benefit in 2021 was (dollar)3,895, very few people will see a COLA increase of this magnitude.

The 5.9% increase isn’t quite as impressive as it appears.

In 2022, the increase in Social Security benefits will allow retirees to keep some purchasing power.

For the most recent news and updates, visit our COLA live blog…

The start of the new year coincided with a 6% increase in inflation, raising the cost of healthcare, food, and living expenses.

Despite the increase, Americans have taken to Twitter to express their struggle to cover costs.

“Ya, I got a whole (dollar)30 raise that will help with the rising cost of everything,” one person said.

“My Social Security only went up (dollar)52,” another said, “which doesn’t even help me pay for my gas bill.”

For someone who files for Social Security in 2022 at full retirement age (FRA), the maximum benefit is (dollar)3,345 per month.

FRA is the age at which you are eligible for 100% of the benefit based on your previous earnings.

This amounts to (dollar)40,140 per year.

In the United States, however, the average rent is between (dollar)1,100 and (dollar)1,200.

This leaves a retiree with an annual income of (dollar)25,740, just above the poverty line.

It’s important to remember that Social Security is only supposed to cover about 40% of pre-retirement income when planning for retirement.

The Sun also tells you when tax refunds will be issued in 2022, as well as five ways to increase your tax refund.

In addition, we demonstrate effective debt-reduction strategies.

Do you have a story you’d like to share with the team at The United States Sun?

Send us an email at [email protected], or give us a call at (800) 747-4747.