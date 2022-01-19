Explained: Who Doesn’t Get Social Security

Who isn’t eligible for Social Security is explained.

SOCIAL SECURITY is a part of almost every American worker’s retirement plan, and it provides replacement income for retirees and their families.

However, not everyone is eligible for Social Security benefits, and we’ve included a list of those who are.

To be eligible for Social Security benefits, you must have completed “enough work” as a minimum requirement.

Earning 40 Social Security credits is what the Social Security Administration (SSA) considers “enough work.”

In 2022, for every (dollar)1,510 in covered earnings, an individual will earn one Social Security credit.

You can only receive a maximum of four Social Security credits per year, and you must earn at least (dollar)6,040 to qualify.

As a result, you’ll need to work for at least ten years to earn 40 credits.

More than 40 credits are available to you.

However, in order to be eligible for Social Security benefits, you must have at least 40 credits.

Because you need a Social Security number (SSN) to collect Social Security benefits, determining whether a non-citizen receives the benefits is a bit complicated.

Non-citizens, on the other hand, do not always have a Social Security number.

Only non-citizens who have been granted permission to work in the United States by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) are eligible for an SSN and Social Security benefits.

You may be eligible for prorated benefits if you are an immigrant from a country that has a “totalization agreement” and do not have enough Social Security work credits.

Contact your local SSA office to see if you qualify for prorated benefits.

If you are a US citizen and are eligible for Social Security benefits, you can receive them in almost any country.

If you live in Azerbaijan, Belarus, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, North Korea, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, or Uzbekistan, however, the United States government will not send you Social Security payments.

If you’re divorced, your ex-spouse may be eligible for benefits if your marriage lasted 10 years or more, your ex-spouse is unmarried, and your ex-spouse is 62 years old or older.

Based on their own work history, the person must have earned less in benefits than their ex.

Even if you’ve remarried, your ex-spouse may be eligible for benefits.

They are not eligible to receive spousal benefits if their marriage lasted less than 10 years.

