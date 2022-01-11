Explained who you can claim as a dependent on your tax return

Explained: Who can you claim as a dependent on your tax return

TAX season is approaching, and many people are beginning to prepare their returns.

But do you know who you can claim as a dependent on your tax return?

A tax dependent is a child or relative whose characteristics and relationship to you enable you to claim certain tax credits and deductions.

Child tax credits, child and dependent care credits, and earned income tax credits are examples of this.

The more dependents you can claim legally, the lower your taxable income will be.

Households could earn thousands of dollars per eligible dependent.

A qualifying child and a qualifying relative are two different types of dependents for tax purposes.

A qualifying child must meet the following requirements:

The following are the criteria for a qualifying relative:

Some of these requirements are a little difficult to meet.

As a result, it is critical that you conduct as much research as possible to ensure that you are properly completing your tax return.

