Exports of Chinese ‘stinky’ noodles soar in July

Exports of Luosifen, an iconic delicacy known for its pungent smell in the southern Chinese city of Liuzhou, registered soaring growth in July, with a total value of 7.85 million yuan (about 1.1 million U.S. dollars), data from Liuzhou customs showed.

The export value of Luosifen in a single month of July exceeded the total value of 7.5 million yuan in the first six months.

Jia Jiangong, deputy director of Liuzhou Municipal Commerce Bureau, attributed the surging growth to the expansion of production capacity and technological breakthroughs in enterprises. The customs has been feeding back new requirements for imported food from overseas to enterprises, and organizing them to carry out training programs to help their business develop.

According to the Liuzhou Luosifen association, the annual output value of prepackaged Liuzhou Luosifen, and that of raw materials and other affiliated industries, are both expected to exceed 10 billion yuan by the end of the year.