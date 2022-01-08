Extra food stamp benefits of up to (dollar)1,504 will be sent out in DAYS in an emergency situation.

Extra food stamp benefits of up to (dollar)1,504 will be sent out in DAYS if needed.

In a matter of days, EMERGENCY extra food stamp benefits worth up to (dollar)1,504 will be sent out.

After the state’s Department of Social Services announced that emergency funds would be released to eligible families in January, recipients in Virginia will be able to receive the additional food stamp benefits.

The benefits will be automatically loaded to recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards on Sunday, January 16, according to the department.

The emergency benefits, however, will only be available to current SNAP households and will not be available to Pandemic EBT recipients.

Based on the size of each household, the following is the maximum allowable amount:

SNAP helps over 41.5 million people put food on their tables by providing benefits to low-income individuals and families.

Depending on your state, benefits are paid on a specific date each month.

You must apply for SNAP in your home state.

Each state has its own application process and form.

When SNAP benefits are deposited into eligible accounts, we detail when each state does so.

