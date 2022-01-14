Extra food stamps are being distributed automatically THIS WEEK – are you eligible for up to (dollar)835?

MILLIONS of Americans will receive additional food stamp payments automatically this month, with many of them arriving this week.

While the Covid pandemic continues to spread across the country, more than 35 states have extended emergency SNAP benefits in January.

Households receiving close to or the full maximum benefit will receive emergency assistance funds.

Even if a family of four receives the maximum benefit amount of (dollar)835, they will receive an additional (dollar)95 in emergency funds.

New York is one of the states, with Governor Kathy Hochul announcing on January 11 that the state’s SNAP recipients will receive the maximum benefit amount this month.

In a statement, Hochul said, “These additional food benefits will play a critical role in eliminating food insecurity throughout the state.”

“With the cold weather putting a strain on family budgets, these extra SNAP funds will come as a welcome relief.”

Benefits will be distributed between January 12 and 21, with those living in New York City receiving them between January 15 and the end of the month.

The emergency SNAP funding comes from a US Department of Agriculture (USDA) announcement in April 2021, in which it was revealed that an additional (dollar)1 billion per month had been allocated to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Food stamps are another common name for this program.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, an estimated 25 million people in low-income households are struggling to put food on the table, including more than 2.7 million New Yorkers.

While the amount of extra money eligible families can receive varies depending on their family size, households must be given at least (dollar)95.

The (dollar)95 increase was supposed to end on September 30, 2021, but some states have decided to keep it going.

The 36 states that have chosen to extend the benefits until January 2022, as well as when residents in each state can expect their funds, are listed below:

There’s a chance that more states will agree to a benefit extension in February.

In 2021, the average SNAP benefit per household was (dollar)210.07 per month, according to the USDA Food and Nutrition Service.

The amount of a person’s benefit and eligibility, however, differs from state to state.

To see if you’re eligible, contact your local SNAP program and social services agency.

SNAP is one of 15 nutrition assistance programs offered by the Food and Nutrition Service (FNS).

