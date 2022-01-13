Extra stimulus payments worth up to (dollar)5,000 are available in five ways in 2022.

With inflation at an all-time high, now is a good time to double-check that you’re getting the money you’re due.

Because Congress failed to pass the Build Back Better (BBB) Act late last year, the future of child tax credits is uncertain.

The Biden Administration included a provision in its nearly (dollar)2 trillion social and climate spending plan that extended child tax credit (CTC) payments at the current rate for another year.

Because BBB’s fate is still unknown, there is still hope for more money.

The federal government has yet to distribute several stimulus payments.

Here are five ways to boost your finances, each worth up to (dollar)5,000.

You may be owed money if you did not receive any advance child tax credit payments in 2021.

Families who qualified but did not receive CTC payments did so because they were non-filers, which meant they did not have enough information on file with the IRS.

The IRS cannot automatically determine the household’s eligibility for the child tax credit without recent tax information on file, so no monthly payments were made.

In 2021, advance child tax credit payments accounted for only half of all child tax credits.

You’ll have to claim the other half when you file your 2021 tax return.

You could owe up to $1,800 per qualifying child.

The total child tax credit is (dollar)3,600 per year for children under the age of six and (dollar)3,000 per year for children aged six to seventeen, with a combined income limit of (dollar)150,000 for married couples filing jointly.

Meanwhile, eligible families who chose not to pay the child tax credit in advance in 2021 will receive the full credit when they file their taxes in 2021.

Letter 6419 was first mailed in late December 2021 and will continue into January 2022.

The letter is intended to assist taxpayers in understanding all of their available child tax credits.

The total amount of advance child tax credit payments taxpayers received in 2021, as well as the number of qualifying children used to calculate the advance payments, will be included in the letter.

You may be eligible for another stimulus payment worth up to (dollar)1,400 in 2022 if you had a baby in 2021 or adopted one, as well as (dollar)3,600 in child tax credits.

The third stimulus payment, which was issued in March 2021, was available to babies born in 2021.

Because the IRS would not have had the information about your new family member, the money would not have been issued automatically…

