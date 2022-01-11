ExxonMobil has announced two new discoveries off the coast of Guyana.

ExxonMobil has announced the discovery of two new oil reserves off the coast of Guyana.

According to the company, new projects will drive investment in Guyana, with more than 3,200 Guyanese supporting project activities both on and offshore.

ANKARA (Ankara)

ExxonMobil announced in a statement Wednesday that it had made two oil discoveries in the prolific Stabroek block offshore Guyana, adding to the region’s already existing 10 billion oil-equivalent barrels of reserves.

The Fangtooth-1 well, which was drilled to a depth of 6,030 feet (1,838 meters), discovered high-quality oil-bearing sandstone reservoirs, while the Lau Lau-1 well was drilled to a depth of 4,793 feet (1,461 meters) and discovered high-quality hydrocarbon-bearing sandstone reservoirs.

The new projects, according to the company, will spur investment in the country, with over 3,200 Guyanese working on and offshore to support project activities.

Since 2015, ExxonMobil has spent over (dollar)540 million with over 800 local businesses through its key contractors.

“Our strategy to test deeper prospectivity paid off with the Fangtooth discovery, and the Lau Lau discovery adds to the large inventory of development opportunities in the southeast part of the Stabroek block,” said Mike Cousins, ExxonMobil’s senior vice president of exploration and new ventures.