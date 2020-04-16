Facebook Donating 7,400 Portal Video Chat Devices to Isolated Veterans Who Stuck at Home

On Wednesday, April 15, Facebook announced that they have already donated more than 7,400 Portal video chat devices to veterans who have been in isolation. The company hopes to help them feel a little less lonely while observing social distancing during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The company has since partnered with the US Department of Veterans Affairs, along with the Red Cross to bring Portal devices to isolated veterans.

Through this partnership, Facebook will now have the opportunity to show off its video chat devices while competing with others like Amazon Echo Show and Google Home Hub despite having faced privacy concerns.

Earlier this month, the company distributed at least 2,050 Portal devices to the United Kingdom’s National Health Service to aid people in hospitals, clinics, and care homes to stay connected with their family members and friends.

According to Payton Iheme, the person in charge of military and veteran policy at Facebook, “We hope that by using these Portal video-calling devices, veterans and their caregivers will be able to feel less isolated and more present with their friends and family no matter where they are.”





The company has a lot to offer with the Portal video chat device when it comes to different preferences, saying that ‘there’s a Portal that’s perfect for everyone.’

You have the Portal TV, Portal Mini, the regular Portal, and the Portal+. With these devices, you can do Smart video calling, AR experience, Story Time, and there are a handful of displays to choose from with Alexa built-in along with HD adaptive displays. The price ranges from $149 to $279.

Robert Wilkie, a Veterans Affairs Secretary, said that he believes veterans and their families will benefit from an increased support system. And Facebook’s Portal devices can help with that significantly.

For veterans to be eligible to receive the Portal devices for free, they and their families need to be a part of the Geriatric Services and Extended Care program or the VA’s Office of Caregiver Support Program. Those identified by the VA provider to be at risk for suicide are also eligible.

When it comes to the distribution of the Portal devices, the American Red Cross Military Veterans Caregiver Network will be handling it. People can request one by filling out a form on their website. However, the supply is limited and these devices will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, as stated on the website.





