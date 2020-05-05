Facebook is Developing a Second-Gen Oculus Quest VR Headset But Expect Delays; Amazon’s Crucible Arriving Soon

Fans of the Virtual Reality headset Oculus Quest can now rejoice as a second-generation device is on the works, and it seems like Facebook is working on “multiple potential successors.”

In a report by Bloomberg, some models are already in advanced testing, and those specific models are smaller, lighter, and have faster refresh rates compared to the Oculus Quest, which is the standalone VR headset of Facebook’s Oculus division.

The news outlet’s sources also disclosed that the social media giant is working on redesigning the controllers.

Some of the versions that are being developed are 10% to 15% smaller than the current Oculus Quest, which makes them much lighter at nearly a pound compared to the current device’s 1.25-pound weight.

With that, the new models are more comfortable to wear, especially for longer periods of time.

However, fans of the current Quest or who want to get a VR headset will have to wait for the arrival of the new models, which might get delayed, according to The Verge.

Facebook initially hoped to launch the new VR headsets by the end of 2020, but since the coronavirus pandemic forced companies to shift to working at home, we can expect delays, and the release date might be pushed to 2021.

In addition to the new VR headset, there are also reports that Facebook and Oculus are working on an Augmented Reality headset that they are going to launch in 2023, but anyone interested should also expect some delays with the production and the release.

Facebook acquired Oculus in 2014 when the social media giant bought the company for $2 billion.

In other news, Amazon’s first-ever big-budget game will be rolling out soon.

According to Engadget, Crucible, a first-person shooter, will be available on Steam on May 20 and will be free to play.

The game is finally coming out after several delays in the production, but after being announced on TwitchCon 2016, Amazon Games’ first AAA title will be released in just a couple of weeks.

In Crucible, players will play as one of the ten hunters who are on the hunt for a resource called Essence, which amplifies the character’s abilities. Each of the available characters has their own unique abilities that they can use in battle.

There are different playable characters, including a flamethrower-wielding fighter known as Summer, a giant interstellar trucker named Earl, as well as a robot botanist called Bugg.

Besides trying to outwit and outplay other players, you also have to pay extra attention to your environment as the game will throw several enemies and dangers from the hostile planet you are in, making the game extra challenging.

It also brings a fresh twist to otherwise overused gameplay.

Crucible is known to be both an FPS title with hints of role-playing elements, so if it’s something you’re interested in, you can get the game for free when it becomes available on Steam.

Besides Crucible, Amazon is also working on another MMO title known as New World.

