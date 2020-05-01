Facebook Unveils Photo Transfer Tool in the U.S. and Canada, Allowing Content Sharing with Google Photos

24 SHARES Share Tweet

Facebook rolls out on Thursday, Apr. 30 a photo transfer tool that makes it easier to remove photos and videos from social media networks. The tool, which was initially launched in Ireland in December, is now available in the United States and Canada.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus to End in December? Data Scientists Predict End of Pandemic With A.I. Model

The content that will be removed from Facebook is transferred directly to Google Photos, allowing data portability.

This feature is part of the Data Transfer Project Facebook made with Apple, Twitter, and Google aims to give users an easier way to transfer data as well as providing greater control over their data.

In February, the tool was made available in Latin America and the Asia Pacific, then in March. They expanded to more countries in the European Union, the United Kingdom, Latin America, South East Asia, and Africa.

To access the photo transfer tool, click on “Settings” and select “Your Facebook Information.”

Then, look for “Transfer a Copy of Your Photos or Videos” and follow a quick identity confirmation.

Next, users may download the content or transfer the content to Google Photos. This will require logging into a Google account for authentication.

Over the past couple of years, Facebook’s Director of Privacy and Public Policy Steve Satterfield told Reuters that the company had received calls from policymakers and regulators.

Satterfield said the company is required to make it easier for people to choose new providers and move their data to new services. This feature is in response to questions on its business practices, particularly towards competition.

The U.S. launch also comes right prior to a Federal Trade Commission hearing on Sept. 22 to check on the “potential benefits and challenges of data portability.”

“So it really is an important part of the response to the kinds of concerns that drive antitrust regulation or competition regulation,” Satterfield told Reuters.

Satterfield said Facebook hopes to allow users to transfer data such as their contacts or friend lists onto another platform to protect user privacy.

READ ALSO: [BREAKING] Xbox Faces Lawsuit Due to Alleged Intentional ‘Drifting’ Controllers

The Data Transfer Project allows users to easily move their data between online service providers whenever they want, including Facebook, Alphabet’s Google, Microsoft, Twitter, and Apple. It was launched in 2018.

It enables a “seamless, direct, and user-initiated portability of data between two platforms.” This is useful for users who are trying out a new service, leaving service, and backing up data.

Meanwhile, project contributors also look at letting users transfer data such as emails, playlists, and events in the future.

Facebook said in the statement that the company had enabled people to download their information from Facebook for almost a decade.

The photo transfer tool is based on code developed through the Data Transfer Project and will be available worldwide for the first half this year. The company also promised to prioritize privacy and security.

In January, Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a statement on Data Privacy Day has promised to provide users more control over their privacy.

From alerting all users to reconsider their privacy settings, alerts for third-party logins, and allow them to have more control over the off-Facebook activity.

Read also: Breach! 8.6 Million Individual Cars Got Exposed in England’s Camera Traffic Database