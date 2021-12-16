Factory orders in Germany fell 6.9% in October.

October saw a 6.9% drop in factory orders in Germany.

Official data shows that factory orders are down 1% on an annual basis.

ANKARA (Turkey)

According to data released on Monday by the Federal Statistical Office, new orders in Germany’s manufacturing sector fell 6.9% from the previous month in October.

Factory orders were down 1% on an annual basis in October compared to the same month a year ago, according to Destatis data.

“In October 2021, domestic orders increased by 3.4 percent over the previous month.

Destatis said in a statement that foreign orders were down 13.1 percent.

“New orders from the euro area fell by 3.2 percent,” the report said.