Families can apply for child tax credit payments of (dollar)1,800 or (dollar)3,600 in SIX DAYS for the year 2022 – here’s how.

In 2022, millions of families who are eligible for the child tax credit will receive payments of (dollar)1,800 or (dollar)3,600.

Parents who want to claim the credit for their families should look for a letter from the IRS in the new year in order to receive the checks or direct deposits on time.

On December 15, the final round of monthly advanced Child Tax Credit payments was sent out.

However, qualifying families can expect to receive a portion of the expanded credit in 2022.

The majority of families will have received six advance payments totaling up to (dollar)1,800, but some may have opted out before the first check was issued in July.

Other parents may have chosen to stop receiving the advance payments after they began in order to avoid having to repay the IRS at tax time if their eligibility changed during 2021.

When tax returns are filed next year, parents who did not receive advance child tax credits may be eligible for up to (dollar)3,600 per child under the age of six.

Families with a newborn baby in December 2021 will also be eligible for up to (dollar)3,600 in benefits.

For parents with children aged six to seventeen, the amount is up to (dollar)3,000 per child.

Families who were not eligible for advance child tax credit payments can claim the full amount of the credit on their 2021 federal tax return, which will be filed in 2022.

This includes families who aren’t required to file a tax return on a regular basis.

The IRS will be able to send money electronically for tax returns with direct deposit or bank account information.

Paper checks or debit cards will be sent to households for which the IRS has been unable to locate a bank account.

For those who received advance child tax credit payments in 2021, the IRS is sending out Letter 6419, which contains vital information.

Letters will be sent out until the end of January.

Families who received advance payments will need to file a 2021 tax return and compare the amount of the CTC they can claim on their 2021 tax return to the amount of the CTC they received in 2021.

The total amount of advance child tax credit payments taxpayers received in 2021, as well as the number of qualifying children used to calculate the advance payments, are included in Letter 6419.

