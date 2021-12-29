Families can begin claiming the (dollar)8,000 payment as soon as next month – see if you qualify.

Beginning next month, cash-strapped families can apply for an IRS payment of up to (dollar)8,000.

This is the child and dependent care tax credit, which is intended to assist working families in defraying the costs of raising a child.

Transportation, housekeepers, babysitters, before and after school programs, as well as day camps and daycare, are examples of qualifying expenses.

They can also be used to look after disabled dependents.

In the past, families with two or more children could only claim (dollar)6,000.

These credits have been expanded thanks to a provision in the American Rescue Act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden in March.

In 2021, families can claim expenses credits of up to (dollar)8,000 for one child and (dollar)16,000 for multiple children.

Only children under the age of 13 are eligible for care credits, but an exception may be made for a dependent who is unable to care for themselves.

The maximum percentage of qualifying expenses that a family can claim has been increased to 50% from 35 percent for 2021.

As a result, claimants can receive expenses credits of up to (dollar)4,000 for one child and up to (dollar)8,000 for two or more children.

But that’s not all: thanks to an increase in the qualifying adjusted gross income (AGI), many more Americans will be eligible this year.

If your AGI is less than (dollar)125,000, you can claim the maximum expense rate.

Once that number is exceeded, the credit percentage rate begins to decrease from 50%.

The credits are not available to those with an AGI greater than (dollar)438,000.

Next year, when you file your 2021 tax return, you can claim the credits.

The IRS usually begins accepting tax returns in January of each year, though a date for 2022 has yet to be announced.

The credit is “potentially refundable,” according to the agency, so you may not need to owe taxes to claim it.

You must fill out Form 2441, Child and Dependent Care Expenses, and include it with your federal tax return to claim the credit.

You’ll need to provide each qualifying person with a valid taxpayer identification number (TIN).

This is usually the qualifying person’s Social Security number.

Make sure you keep track of your expenses to aid in the filing of your claim.

The IRS estimates that if you file your return electronically, your tax refund will arrive in less than three weeks, and even sooner if you choose direct deposit.

If you file a paper return, however, you should expect…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.