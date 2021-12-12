Families may be on the receiving end of a surprise (dollar)1800 stimulus.

SURPRISE stimulus checks worth up to (dollar)1800 may arrive early next year.

The enhanced child tax credit is available to Americans who have children born this year.

The tax credit is worth (dollar)3,600 for children under the age of six and (dollar)3,000 for children aged six to seventeen.

People will receive exactly half of that amount when this payment arrives, which is (dollar)1,800 and (dollar)1,500, respectively.

When people file taxes in 2022, they will receive the second half of the expanded Child Tax Credit.

However, according to CNY Central, people who do not normally file a tax return are still eligible for this tax credit.

Though it may be too late to receive a payment in December, if they qualify, they can receive the entire amount by notifying the IRS in 2022.

The child tax credit, which was created as part of the American pandemic response plan, provides families with a lump sum payment of (dollar)3,600 as well as a credit of up to (dollar)2,000 for dependent children aged 6 to 17.

Since July, nearly 39 million American families have received monthly checks, which will continue until the end of the year.

It comes as the release of the new Omicron Covid variant has reignited calls for another round of stimulus testing.

Three stimulus checks were previously issued to eligible Americans to help with pandemic-related layoffs and to help the economy recover.

However, in light of the new variant, the president has yet to make a statement on another round of stimulus checks.

Even as concern grows over the new Covid variant, unemployment claims have dropped to their lowest levels since 1969, raising fears that stimulus funding may be running out.

Some states, on the other hand, have proposed legislation to provide additional assistance to people during the holiday season.

