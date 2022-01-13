Families who claim child tax credits will receive their refunds later this year due to an IRS rule.

Families who claim child tax credits will get their refunds later this year as a result of an IRS rule.

The child tax credits were temporarily increased to (dollar)3,600 from (dollar)2,000 in 2021 under President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Act, which was signed into law last March.

As a result, most eligible Americans received up to (dollar)300 in monthly payments between July and December, with some receiving up to (dollar)1,800.

The remaining half of your payments will be able to be claimed on your tax return after that.

However, if you are not well prepared, you may face delays.

Families who applied for and received child tax credit payments are first on the list of those who may face delays.

If you make a mistake, such as incorrectly claiming how much you received from advance child tax credit payments, or if there is a mathematical error, you could face weeks or even months of delays.

However, you may still have to wait even if you file correctly on January 24.

The IRS is unable to issue child tax credit refunds until the middle of February because of a 2015 law known as the PATH Act, which cracks down on fraudsters.

The IRS said this week that the law “provides this additional time to assist the IRS in preventing fraudulent refunds.”

This is, of course, out of your hands.

If you got a child tax credit payment in 2021, you should get a letter from the IRS this month if you haven’t already.

The letter will be numbered “6419,” and it will contain important information such as the number of children eligible for tax credits and the total amount of tax credit payments received in 2021.

If you qualified for the third round of stimulus, you should also receive letter “6475.”

This letter will help you figure out if you qualify for the Recovery Rebate Credit on your 2021 tax return.

A tax expert, Duke Alexander Moore, recently claimed that both of these letters are required in order to claim additional child tax credit money and advised recipients not to throw them away.

Filing electronically and opting for direct deposit can also help you avoid delays.

