Families who opted out of the (dollar)3,600 child tax credit in 2021 will receive full payment when they file their taxes.

Families who opted out of (dollar)3,600 in 2021 will receive full payment when they file their taxes, according to the IRS.

In 2022, millions of families who are eligible for the child tax credit will receive payments of (dollar)1,800 or (dollar)3,600 in just days.

Parents who want to claim the credit for their families should look for a letter from the IRS in the new year to ensure that they receive their checks or direct deposits on time.

Following the end of direct 2021 check boosts, families may see the new “(dollar)3,600 stimulus” payments when filing tax returns this year.

For those who received advance child tax credit payments in 2021, the IRS is sending out Letter 6419, which contains critical information.

Families who received advance payments will need to file a 2021 tax return and compare the amount of the CTC they can claim on their 2021 tax return with the amount of the CTC they received in 2021.

According to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, President Joe Biden is working on a bill that, if passed, would restore the payments and compensate parents for the money they won’t see until January.

“If we get it done in January, we’ve discussed doing double payments in February as an option with Treasury officials and others,” she said.

Child tax credits have helped to alleviate poverty among children.

In recent months, much has been said about how child tax credits have reduced child poverty.

According to Vox, the expanded credits cut child poverty by 25% after only one monthly payment following the policy’s passage in March 2021.

If the larger payments continue, child poverty could be reduced even more — by more than 40% in a typical year, according to the Urban Institute.

“This is a huge drop in a very short period of time,” Vox observed.

“Child poverty rates fell by 26% between 2009 and 2019, according to the Brookings Institution, implying that the tax credit accomplished in a month what other policies took a decade to achieve.”

What exactly is the American Recovery Plan?

The American Rescue Plan was signed into law by Biden on March 11, 2021.

The $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill is intended to help the country cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The American Rescue Plan,” according to the bill, “will alter the course of the pandemic and provide immediate relief to American workers.”

“The plan will pave the way for a more equitable economic recovery and reduce child poverty right away,”…

