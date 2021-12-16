Families will receive child tax credit payments of (dollar)1,500 or (dollar)1,800 early next year.

Early next year, families will receive child tax credit payments of (dollar)1,500 or (dollar)1,800.

The final child tax credit payment went out to eligible families who had signed up for government assistance today.

Since the Covid-19 Stimulus Package was signed into law in the spring, much-needed relief money has been going out to Americans across the country, thanks to President Joe Biden’s (dollar)1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

While there have been calls for a fourth round, it appears unlikely that Congress will pass such a bill anytime soon as the economy recovers from the coronavirus’s devastation.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) hasn’t finished sending out the third round of Economic Impact Payments, so some families may receive a payment in early 2022.

When eligible taxpayers file their 2021 tax returns in the spring of next year, the final batch of checks will be mailed.

Parents of children born in 2021 are eligible for the funds, but they must first file their tax returns.

The third round of direct payments, which were distributed earlier this year, were based on the most recent tax return filed, so no newborns in 2021 were included.

Some parents who signed up for the checks more recently may receive a larger lump sum, such as if they missed previous months’ payments and registered before the November 15 deadline to receive a payment before the year ended.

Families with children under the age of six received a (dollar)3,600 payment under the CTC in 2021, with (dollar)1,800 of that coming in the form of monthly checks, or (dollar)300 per month.

The remaining (dollar)1,800 will be claimed on their 2021 tax return in early 2022, boosting the tax refunds of those families.

The tax credit will revert to its pre-2021 form if the expanded CTC is not extended.

Starting in 2022, the CTC will be reduced to (dollar)2,000 per child under these guidelines, and monthly checks will be eliminated.

Parents will claim the tax credit once a year on their tax returns.

Prior to the 2021 enhancement, CTC had some income restrictions, preventing low-income families from receiving all or a portion of the benefits.

Because the older CTC requires families to have a tax liability in order to receive the benefit, many low-income families do not.

The payments aren’t considered income, according to the IRS website, so families won’t have to repay the money when it’s no longer needed.

