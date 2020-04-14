Fastenal Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1

Investing.com – Fastenal (NASDAQ: ) reported on Tuesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Fastenal announced earnings per share of $0.35 on revenue of $1.37B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.34 on revenue of $1.36B. That with comparison to EPS of $0.34 on revenue of $1.31B in the same period a year before. Fastenal had reported EPS of $0.31 on revenue of $1.28B in the previous quarter. Analysts are expecting EPS of $0.31 and revenue of $1.28B in the upcoming quarter.

Fastenal shares are down 12.67% from the beginning of the year , still down 17.89% from its 52 week high of $39.30 set on February 20. They are under-performing the which is down 5.33% year to date.

Fastenal’s report follows an earnings beat by L3Harris Technologies on February 4, who reported EPS of $2.44 on revenue of $1.87B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.28 on revenue of $1.81B.

Ferguson ADR had beat expectations on March 17 with second quarter EPS of $2.05 on revenue of $5.32B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.25 on revenue of $5.14B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar

Fastenal follows other major Capital Goods sector earnings this month