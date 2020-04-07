FAW-Volkswagen to recall 1,442 imported Audi vehicles

FAW-Volkswagen Automotive Co. will recall 1,442 Audi vehicles from the Chinese market because of a risk of fires, according to the country’s top quality watchdog.

The recall, set to begin on April 10, will involve 1,442 imported Audi TT models manufactured between Feb. 5, 2015 and June 29, 2018, according to a statement on the website of the State Administration for Market Regulation.

The recall was issued because in the event of a crash, the fuel tank of affected vehicles may become damaged by the fuel tank heat shield bracket, leaking fuel and increasing the risk of a fire.

Audi’s authorized dealers will check and fix the faulty parts of recalled vehicles free of charge, the statement said.