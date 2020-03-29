FBI Apprehends & Charges Russian Hacker, Closes Down Deer.io Platform

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has charged a Russian hacker for stealing private information, and has shut down his platform — Deer.io, which moved funds via crypto assets.

The FBI shut down the Deer platform on March 24, as per a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ). The platform’s “suspected administrator – alleged Russian hacker Kirill Victorovich Firsov – was arrested and charged with crimes related to the hacking of U.S. companies for customers’ personal information,” the DoJ noted.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph