Fears about Omicron and new restrictions suggest that the Bank of England will keep interest rates unchanged once more.

Fears of Omicron and new restrictions raise the possibility of the Bank of England keeping interest rates unchanged once more.

The Bank of England was widely expected to raise interest rates from 0.1 percent to 0.25 percent this month to combat rising inflation.

According to experts, the Bank of England may decide not to raise interest rates again on Thursday due to Omicron fears and new restrictions to control the virus’s spread.

After surprising financial markets by keeping rates unchanged in November, the Bank was widely expected to raise rates from 0.1 percent to 0.25 percent this month to combat rising inflation.

However, many economists and investors believe that the recent emergence of the new variant, as well as the Government’s response of imposing Plan B restrictions, has increased the likelihood that the Bank will again wait and see before acting.

Economic growth could be harmed, though not to the extent that full-scale lockdowns have been, and there are concerns that more restrictions may be required if the variant proves to be more dangerous.

However, policymakers on the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) are split on whether or not to raise interest rates, with some economists believing that a hike is still possible given the current level of inflation.

“The new Omicron Covid-19 variant has complicated the MPC’s December decision,” said Martin Beck, chief economic adviser to the EY Item Club.

New global restrictions threaten to stymie supply chains even more, while consumers and businesses are likely to be more cautious in their spending.

“If the economic impact of Omicron proves to be greater than expected, an interest rate hike in December may have to be quickly reversed.”

Given this, the case for the MPC not raising Bank Rate this year and instead waiting to see how the economy develops when it meets next in February 2022 is compelling.”

According to JP Morgan’s Allan Monks, the latest restrictions are expected to reduce monthly economic output by around 0.5 percent in December and January.

This comes on top of supply chain issues that have already slowed the UK’s economic recovery.

“The impact on confidence will be significant,” he said, “with people canceling some future spending plans and becoming more cautious in their behavior on their own volition.”

However, the Bank has a problem.

