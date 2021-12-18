Fears about the COVID-19 variant have subsided, allowing oil to extend its gains.

Concerns about the COVID-19 variant have subsided, allowing oil to extend its gains.

Markets remain cautious in the aftermath of the United States’ December sale announcement.

17 million barrels of crude oil from the strategic petroleum reserve out of the 18 million barrels available

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

On Monday, oil prices rose as concerns about the impact of the new COVID-19 omicron variant on the global economic recovery and fuel demand faded.

At 0723 GMT, international benchmark Brent crude was trading at (dollar)75.97 per barrel, up 1.09 percent from the previous session’s close of (dollar)75.15.

At the same time, the American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at (dollar)72.39 per barrel, up 1% from the previous session’s close of (dollar)71.67.

Prices continued to rise, owing to relief that the omicron variant is causing only minor symptoms so far and the relaxation of new restrictions.

One of BioNTech’s two Turkish-German co-founders, Ozlem Tureci, told a news conference on Dec.

preliminary laboratory studies showed that three doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralized the coronavirus omicron variant.

South African scientists see no evidence that the new variant is causing more severe illness as countries announce plans to roll out vaccine boosters as daily infections approach an all-time high.

Furthermore, Richard Mihigo, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) regional coordinator for immunization and vaccine development in South Africa, noted that few of the many people infected with omicron have needed to be hospitalized.

According to preliminary analysis, the new variant appears to cause less severe illness, but omicron’s full effects will not be known for at least another two or three weeks, he said.

Early data, however, suggests that omicron is more transmissible than delta, reduces vaccine efficacy, and causes less severe symptoms, according to the WHO.

“While preliminary findings from South Africa suggest it may be less severe than delta, and all cases reported in the EUEEA to date have been mild or asymptomatic,” the WHO stated.

However, oil markets are cautious, as the US Department of Energy announced on Friday that it will sell 18 million barrels of crude oil from its strategic petroleum reserve on December 1.

17, as part of a previous price-cutting plan.

Markets are also keeping a close eye on events.

