Fears of a supply disruption in Eastern Europe have pushed up the price of crude oil.

Fears of a supply disruption in Eastern Europe have pushed up the price of oil.

OPEC(plus) spare capacity is insufficient to compensate for supply disruptions, exposing oil markets to additional risks while supporting higher prices, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

ANKARA (Turkey)

Oil prices rose on Monday as tensions in Eastern Europe rose, with Russian forces on the verge of invading Ukraine, raising fears of sanctions against Russia, the bloc’s top oil supplier.

At 0621 GMT, international benchmark Brent crude was trading at (dollar)95.47 per barrel, up 1.09 percent from the previous session’s close of (dollar)94.44 per barrel.

At the same time, the American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at (dollar)94.34 per barrel, up 1.33 percent from the previous session’s close of (dollar)93.10 per barrel.

The world’s biggest oil producers in the OPEC(plus) group are having trouble meeting their monthly production quotas, putting pressure on oil markets.

Another concern is the decline in spare capacity since 2020, which the organization may have trouble realizing within 30 days and maintaining for at least 90 days in an emergency.

Investors are concerned that if there are any disruptions in Eastern Europe as a result of Russia-Ukraine tensions, the market will be vulnerable to supply disruptions due to low spare capacity, pushing prices higher.

According to the latest data from the International Energy Agency (IEA), Europe imported 4 million of the nearly 11 million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian oil produced in 2021.

Approximately 250,000 bpd of Russian oil exports transiting Ukraine via the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline to supply Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic are most immediately at risk if disruptions occur in Eastern Europe.

According to data from the IEA, 2.35 million bpd of Russian oil exports arrive in Europe via other pipelines and ports.

If Russian oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline are disrupted, as they were in 2019 due to contaminated crude, these countries will be forced to rely on emergency oil supplies and seek alternative supplies, according to the EIA.