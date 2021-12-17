As omicron fears hit US markets, the Dow Jones drops 500 points.

Fears and uncertainty over a new coronavirus variant have pushed the VIX volatility index up 5.1 percent.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

On Friday, the Dow Jones fell more than 500 points as omicron fears pushed US stocks lower.

At the close, the blue-chip Dow was down 532 points, or 1.48 percent, to 35,365.

The SandP 500 index dropped 48 points, or 1.02%, to 4,620.

The Nasdaq fell 10 points, or 0.07 percent, to 15,169, after a lower opening.

The dollar index rose 0.66 percent to 96.68, while the 10-year US Treasury note yield fell 0.7 percent to 1.412 percent.

Gold fell 0.1 percent to (dollar)1,797 per ounce, while silver fell 0.5 percent to (dollar)22.38.

Brent crude fell 2.5 percent to (dollar)73.16 per barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.7 percent to (dollar)70.42 per barrel.

Bitcoin’s price fell another 3.4 percent to (dollar)46,380, while other altcoins fell as much as 7% in highly volatile cryptocurrency trading.