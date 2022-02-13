Fees for funds with “dramatic” performance cost nearly half a billion pounds to UK investors.

Fees for funds with “dramatic” performance cost UK investors nearly half a billion pounds.

A total of £45.4 billion in retail investor funds is held in bad funds, a large sum of money that could be put to better use for investors instead of rewarding fund companies with high fees.

According to Bestinvest’s analysis, UK investors have paid a staggering £463 million in fees in exchange for poor returns over the last three years.

JP Morgan’s US Equity Income fund, which manages a massive £3.92 billion, was named the worst of the large “dog” funds in the investment platform’s twice-yearly “Spot the Dog” analysis, underperforming its North America index by -32% over the past three years.

The study, which ranks open-ended funds available to UK investors, dubbed 86 of them “dogs” and revealed the fund managers who had the majority of their clients’ money invested in severely underperforming funds.

Customers’ investments and retirement savings worth £5.74 billion were left in funds that underperformed their benchmarks by more than 20%, according to St James’s Place.

Abrdn, which was recently rebranded, also made the list, with £1.84 billion in customer assets held in underperforming funds.

Jupiter had six dog funds, totaling £989 million in retail investor funds, according to the index.

“Some £45.4 billion of retail investors’ money is held in weak funds,” said Jason Hollands of Bestinvest, “a lot of savings that could be working harder for investors rather than rewarding fund companies with juicy fees.”

“At a time when investors are already dealing with inflation, tax increases, and volatile stock markets, it’s critical to ensure you’re getting the most out of your money.”

“While market volatility has risen recently, that is no excuse for consistently underperforming benchmark returns, sometimes by large margins.”

