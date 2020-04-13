Fewer deaths (86) and hospitalizations (147) reported than a week earlier NOW

The number of new deaths from the coronavirus is 86 on Monday less than a week earlier (101), according to the daily COVID-19 update by the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM). The number of new hospital admissions (147) is also smaller than last Monday (260).

With the 86 new reports, the number of people who died in the Netherlands from the consequences of the coronavirus is a total of 2,823.

The new figures from RIVM do not relate to the actual number of hospital admissions and deaths: these are only reports that have been received by the institute, and there is a delay in this.

In total, 26,551 people have now been tested positive for the virus, an increase of 964 compared to Sunday. The actual number of infections is even higher, because not all corona patients are tested.

Total number of deaths may be twice as high

Figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) also show that the total number of deaths may be twice as high as RIVM has reported so far.

Statistics Netherlands keeps track of the total number of deaths per week and compares this with the average number of deaths in the first ten weeks of this year. This excess mortality amounted to approximately 2,000 deaths last week. About a thousand of those deaths were registered by RIVM.

It should be noted that Statistics Netherlands does not provide information about the cause of death. It is therefore not possible to say with certainty that the excess mortality is entirely due to the coronavirus.

Just like a flu wave, RIVM ultimately focuses mainly on the figures for excess mortality. The daily update is important for the statistics and contains figures about the number of deaths of those who are sure that they were infected with the corona virus.

