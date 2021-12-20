Final ‘(dollar)3,600 stimulus’ checks have been mailed ahead of the IRS deadline of January 15th for payments due.

THE CHILD TAX CHECKS SENT OUT LAST WEEK MIGHT BE THE LAST GIVEN TO AMERICAN FAMILIES IN DECEMBER.

On December 15, the final round of child tax credit “stimulus checks,” worth (dollar)300 per child, was mailed.

Each child under the age of six received (dollar)3,600 in payments.

The IRS has given Congress until December 28 to pass the bill in order for January 15 payments to be sent out on time.

Families will not receive the extra cash boost next month if a deal is not reached.

President Joe Biden has previously stated that the child tax credit payments should be extended until at least 2025.

Parents should expect a letter from the IRS.

The IRS will send letters in January detailing how much child tax credit each family received in 2021, and parents and caregivers should use this information when filing tax returns to ensure they receive the correct amount of money.

Those who have signed up for monthly payments but want to switch to a lump sum payment next year must do so at least two weeks before the payment dates.

Increased CTC coverage could help to alleviate hardship.

Finally, the NBER concluded that “increasing the CTC coverage rate would be required in order to further reduce material hardship.”

According to the paper, “low-income households were less likely than higher-income families to receive the first CTC payments.”

“In the coming months, as more children receive the benefit, material hardship may decrease even more.”

“Our findings suggest that the first CTC payments were largely effective at reducing food insecurity among low-income families with children, even with imperfect coverage.”

Food insecurity among marginalized groups was reduced thanks to payments.

The Bureau also discovered that child tax credit payments benefited certain groups more than others.

“The effects on food insecurity are concentrated among families with 2019 pre-tax incomes below (dollar)35,000, and the CTC significantly reduces food insecurity among low-income Black, Latino, and White families alike,” according to the study.

CTC payments’significantly reduced food insecurity.’

The National Bureau of Economic Research recently published a study on the effects of child tax credit payments, which revealed some surprising results.

The child tax credit payments, according to the study, “strongly reduced food insufficiency: the initial payments led to a 7.5 percentage point (25 percent) decline in food insufficiency among low-income households with children.”

What factors go into determining the CTC amounts?

The total amount of child tax credit payments you received in advance during the year…

