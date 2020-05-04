Final Fantasy 7 Remake Guide Pt.1: All Decisions and Consequences (Chapters 1 to 9)

Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Remake had some significant changes, especially with part one’s ending where players learned it took place in a different timeline than the original FFVII game.

However, it doesn’t seem like the choices you make in different parts of the game have major consequences–although you can find some interesting scenes and dialogue exchange with the other characters.

Nevertheless, the outcome remains the same, such as your first encounter with Aerith.

But a few choices could lead to one significant consequence: who you get as a “date” in the iconic Golden Saucer scene in Chapter 14. You can either go with Tifa or Aerith, but depending on your choices from the past chapters, you can also get Barret.

With that, here is every scene from Chapters 1 to 9 of Final Fantasy VII Remake where you have to make a decision for Cloud, as well as the consequences that come with that option.

Setting the timer for the Mako reactor bomb is the first decision every FFVII Remake player has to make. You can choose between 20 to 30 minutes.

Cloud will first meet Aerith in Chapter 2, where she will give him a flower. In this scene, you’ll end up getting the flower no matter what you choose, but you can get different dialogues with her.

In addition, one of the options also increases your chance of getting Aerith’s Resolution scene.

Upon doing all of the side quests in Chapter 3 with Tifa, a Discovery Event called “Alone at Last” will happen where Cloud can choose which outfit Tifa will wear later on in the game in Chapter 9.

After all the side-quests, Cloud will return to Seventh Heaven with Tifa, where she offers him a drink. Regardless of your choice, you’ll end up having the drink, although GameRant noted you’d have more chances of getting a date with Tifa later on with one of the choices.

Regardless of what you choose, the date will not happen for the entire FFVII Remake part 1. So, you can choose whichever you prefer.

There aren’t any dialogues or choices in this chapter compared to preceding ones, but the number of side-quests you do here will affect Aerith’s outfit in the next chapter.

These are the number of side quests you need to do to unlock Aerith’s dress, as per IGN:

Chapter 9 has the most choices in the game, which could determine what side quests you’ll be getting. You’re either going to get side quests for Madam M or Chocobo Sam, wherein one of your choices in Chocobo Sam’s scenes can help determine who your date is at the Golden Saucer (refer to our guide here).

Chocobo Sam’s quests are:

Madam M’s quests are:

According to GameSpot, here are the decisions that could tell which quests you’ll get:

Coin Toss

Massage Course

Choosing the Standard Course (1,000 Gil) is a neutral choice.

In addition, here are the options you can choose for the other dialogues in this chapter.

“The girl we’re looking for…”

“Stay the night?”

“How is Aerith’s outfit?”

“Taste mystery drink?”

“What is that situation?”

When Don Corneo asks this question, the answer he’s looking for is, “When they think they’ve already won.” But if you don’t choose, the selection times out and Don Corneo will pull the lever to the sewers.

