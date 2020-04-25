Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Is Jessie Alive and Can You Do Anything to Save Her?

Final Fantasy VII Remake brought back well-loved characters from the original game with a far better design. There’s Barret Wallace, Aerith Gainsborough, Tifa Lockhart, and the main protagonist, ex-SOLDIER, and overall cool guy Cloud Strife.

Although fans have always been torn between who is the best girl between Tifa and Aerith, Final Fantasy VII Remake players were quite caught off guard when Square Enix decided to give more time to one character that wasn’t explored that much in the original: Jessie.

Jessie, Biggs, and Wedge are Avalanche members along with Barret and Tifa, but they barely made the spotlight in the original Final Fantasy VII game, which is probably the reason why fans began warming up to her flirty, jolly, and sweet personality in the Remake.

Nevertheless, fans of the original story know the drill: Jessie, Biggs, and Wedge met tragic ends–and it might not be different this time.

In Final Fantasy VII Remake, Chapter 12 is hard to witness, especially for fans of Jessie.

But, many have reason to believe that it’s not the end of the road for her and that she might have survived her otherwise tragic end, along with Biggs.

So, will you be able to save her, complete?

Unfortunately, nothing can be done to save the trio, especially Jessie, regardless of what choices you make and which dialogues you try to follow.

According to HITC, there are indeed choices that can alter scenes, but it seems like saving Biggs and Jessie is not an option.

Final Fantasy VII Remake implied that she is, in fact, dead. But why do some fans think otherwise?

In a short scene at the end of episode 1 of the Remake, the game hinted that Biggs has survived and is currently healing at the orphanage in the slums of Sector 5.

In the same scene, eagle-eyed fans saw a pair of gloves with metal plating, which appears to be that of Jessie’s, can be seen on the desk, which could mean that she survived as well and is with Biggs in the orphanage.

Although nothing is confirmed, fans are hoping she makes it, especially as people have grown to love her and her character.

The Remake did change a few things–with some quite worried that it will ruin the whole story that the game focuses on–including Jessie’s involvement in a larger love triangle between the ladies and Cloud.

So, despite a huge fan base, there are still some old fans that are not as keen to keep her around or the significant changes Square Enix made.

Nevertheless, all we can do now is to speculate. After Final Fantasy VII Remake‘s amazing ending, fans are excited to see what more is in store.

As the developers said way before the game was released, FFVII Remake will be episodic, so there’s a second one coming soon and probably a few more after that–, and with them prolonging the story, it’s no surprise that we’ll see some major changes in the story in the future.

