Financial justice cannot be achieved by destroying young women like Molly-Mae Hague.

It is not the way to achieve financial justice by destroying young women like Molly-Mae Hague.

Rather than vilifying young people, let us focus on constructive ways to help them comprehend life’s realities.

If you spent any time on the internet last week, you couldn’t have missed the latest non-scandal scandal.

I’m referring to a tumultuous interview with Molly-Mae Hague, a former Love Island runner-up who is now a well-known influencer.

She spoke on the Life of a CEOpodcast, hosted by entrepreneur Steven Bartlett, about the importance of hard work and how you should be willing to go to any length to achieve your goals, making the most of every hour of the day.

That’s all there was to it.

Sure, one or two quotes looked like they belonged in the satirical magazine Private Eye’s “Luvvies” section.

Celebrities are constantly making trite, if well-intentioned, remarks.

We sigh, roll our eyes, and continue on our way.

At least, that’s how it used to be.

Someone will now go out of their way to unearth such comments, mischaracterize them, and invite everyone to a bullying brawl.

Someone on Twitter posted a video of Molly-Mae making these remarks last month, along with the sarcastic remark, “if you’re homeless, just buy a house,” and the transformation from simple soundbite to heartless hate speech was complete.

I’m not a big fan of Love Island.

Molly-Mae isn’t someone I follow.

Reality show influencers aren’t my cup of tea, and I’ve chastised them for their haphazard approach to forming and announcing sound commercial partnerships.

Molly-Mae has 6.3 million Instagram followers, indicating that she is popular with Gen Z.

Her flawless appearance, glamorous lifestyle, and go-getter attitude clearly inspire or fascinate young people, offering fantasy and voyeurism.

That was always the case.

Molly-Mae has now been labeled a “Thatcherite with a tan,” perpetuating dangerous myths about “hustle culture” that must be dispelled in order for her young followers to not be misled.

2022 has arrived.

We can deduce a person’s entire political philosophy from a tame interview response.

In this digital Salem, no one can be afforded the luxury of nuance or the benefit of the doubt.

Molly-Mae had been humiliated and stigmatized.

Her Wikipedia page has been updated to reflect that her remarks were “tone deaf.”

