Find all ten iconic music video scenes in 59 seconds with this festive brainteaser.

In 59 seconds, find all 10 iconic music video scenes.

If you’re looking for a Christmas brainteaser, try this one and see if you can spot all ten iconic music video references in under 59 seconds.

Christmas is only a week away (believe it or not), and there are only a few weeks left before Europe’s Final Countdown begins in 2022.

But, to keep the Christmas spirit alive, magazine.co.uk, a subscription service, has created a brainteaser featuring scenes from popular Christmas music videos.

Can you spot all of the iconic scenes, from the Pogues’ piano to East 17’s furry hoods?

So far, the fastest time has been 59 seconds, so do you think you have what it takes to beat it?

In the photo above, you’ll find everything you need:

If you think you can answer all ten questions in less than 59 seconds, here are the answers:

Let us know how many you got in the comments!