Find out how much more money you’ll receive from your Social Security check.

Claimants for Social Security will begin receiving larger checks this month, in the largest benefit increase since the 1980s.

The payments will be the first to reflect the 5.9% cost-of-living-adjustment (COLA) increase announced earlier this year.

This figure takes into account inflation, which has increased by 5.4 percent since September as a result of strong consumer demand.

The Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W), which measures changes in the cost of popular goods and services, is used to calculate the COLA.

As a result of the change in inflation, retired workers can expect a (dollar)92 increase in their monthly benefit, bringing it from (dollar)1,565 to (dollar)1,657.

Moreover, in 2022, the maximum Social Security benefit will be (dollar)4,194.

Furthermore, the maximum amount of earnings subject to Social Security tax will rise from (dollar)142,800 to (dollar)147,000.

On the second Wednesday of each month, recipients whose birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of their birth month can expect to receive their monthly benefits.

This means that on January 12, some seniors will receive their first adjusted monthly check.

Those born between the 11th and the 20th of the month will receive their payments on January 19th.

Those born on or after January 20 will receive checks on January 26.

Payments will be sent on the second, third, and fourth Wednesdays of each month throughout the year.

Couples’ average monthly payment will rise from (dollar)2,599 to (dollar)2,753 – a (dollar)154 increase.

Employees with disabilities will see their monthly pay increase to (dollar)1,358 from (dollar)1,252.

Around eight million people who receive Supplemental Security Income had their payments increased around December 30 of last year, with more funds set to be released this month.

A letter explaining the new COLA increase should have arrived in the mail by now for Social Security recipients.

Americans should wait three extra mailing days before contacting the Social Security Administration if they do not receive their payment on the expected date.

The 5.9% increase is the largest in nearly 40 years, but it comes after a 6.8% increase in inflation between November 2020 and November 2021.

Customers should expect their cash flow to remain unchanged, according to Mary Johnson, senior policy analyst for the Senior Citizens League.

She told CBS News, “We’re still going to have this huge problem with prices rising faster than the COLA.”

“As a result, retirees and anyone living on a fixed income should be aware that the 5.9% increase may appear to be higher than we’ve ever seen before…

