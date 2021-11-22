Find out if you’ll get a surprise stimulus check worth up to (dollar)2,000 ahead of Cyber Monday.

LOCAL governments are assisting their residents by sending out surprise stimulus checks worth up to (dollar)2,000 ahead of Cyber Monday.

The surprise stimulus checks will be a welcome addition to some families’ (dollar)300 Child Tax Credit, which they received on November 15.

On November 15, the IRS distributed around (dollar)15 billion in checks to nearly 36 million families, just days before many of them prepare to serve Thanksgiving dinner.

If payments were sent by direct deposit, they should have already arrived in bank accounts; however, mailed paper checks may take a little longer.

Now, 14 states will provide bonuses ranging from (dollar)500 to (dollar)2,000 to their residents.

Nonetheless, not all families will be eligible for assistance from the local government.

The following is a list of how much money residents can expect in each state.

Arizona’s back-to-work program is available to unemployed residents.

Part-time workers are eligible for a (dollar)1,000 stipend.

Those who return to full-time employment may be eligible for (dollar)2,000.

California residents who had to file their 2020 tax returns by October 15 received the Golden State Stimulus.

As of October 31, about half of the nine million residents had received their checks, with the remaining checks being mailed.

California residents with a salary of (dollar)30,000 to (dollar)75,000 per year were eligible for (dollar)600, and (dollar)1,100 for those with children under the age of 18.

Governor Ned Lamont of Connecticut announced the Back to Work program, which will provide (dollar)1,000 in stimulus checks beginning May 30, 2021 and running until December 31, 2021.

Other states have more stringent requirements, including information on when residents applied for unemployment and how long they were unemployed.

To be eligible for the stimulus payment, residents must also have found work.

For their commitment to educating during the pandemic, teachers and principals in Florida will receive (dollar)1,000 in stimulus money.

Teachers and principals in Georgia will receive (dollar)1,000 in stimulus money for their dedication to education during the pandemic.

Idaho residents may be eligible for a one-time income tax rebate.

More than 500,000 people received cash, with the average check amounting to $248.

Residents of Maryland received their state-wide stimulus check in August only if they also filed for the earned income tax credit.

Individuals received (dollar)300, with families receiving (dollar)500.

Teachers in Michigan can earn up to (dollar)500 in hazard pay bonuses.

