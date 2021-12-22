Find out if you’ll get money in December with a surprise December stimulus check update: (dollar)1,000 payments are expected to arrive next week.

Some residents are in for a treat, as several states now have their own programs to help residents, with each local government determining who is eligible for a fourth stimulus check.

Governor Ned Lamont of Connecticut announced the Back to Work program, which will provide (dollar)1,000 in stimulus checks beginning May 30, 2021 and ending December 31, 2021.

“Many workers who were displaced during the early months of the pandemic and faced long-term unemployment are now re-entering the workforce and beginning to rebuild,” Lamont said.

“This one-time bonus payment will assist some of those workers in paying for the essentials they require to return to work, such as childcare.”

This is the newest tool in our arsenal for maximizing our state’s pandemic recovery.”

Other states have more stringent requirements, including specifics on when residents applied for unemployment and how long they were unemployed.

Residents must also have found work in order to be eligible for the stimulus payment.

To be eligible for a (dollar)1,000 stimulus payment, a person must complete and submit an electronic Back to Work CT program application – no paper applications will be accepted.

Following the completion of the required eight weeks of employment, the Department of Revenue Services may contact an applicant directly to verify employment.

On the Department of Revenue Services’ website, ct.govdrs, you can find the Back to Work CT application as well as additional information about the program.

A person must meet the following criteria to be eligible for CT’s Back to Work program:

Residents in California who were required to file their 2020 tax return by October 15 received the Golden State Stimulus.

As of October 31, approximately half of the nine million residents had received their checks, with the remainder being mailed.

To be eligible for the payments, you must have lived in California for more than half of the 2020 tax year and be a California resident at the time the payment is made.

California residents with a salary of (dollar)30,000 to (dollar)75,000 per year were eligible for (dollar)600, and (dollar)1,100 for those with children under the age of 18.

If you haven’t yet received payment, double-check your eligibility for the funds by locating your Adjusted Gross Income (AGI), as your AGI may differ from what you…

