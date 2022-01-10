Find out if your birthday qualifies you for a COLA Social Security payment of (dollar)1,657 in 2 DAYS.

In 2 DAYS, you will receive a COLA Social Security payment of (dollar)1,657 – find out if your birthday qualifies you for cash.

For those born between January 11 and 20, the first COLA Social Security payments for 2022 will be sent out this week.

The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will increase Social Security payments by 5.9% for approximately 70 million retired Americans.

It’s the largest jump in 40 years.

The amount paid each month is determined by an individual’s work history and the age at which they first applied for benefits.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) mailed COLA notices to retirement, survivors, and disability beneficiaries throughout December.

Americans who have received these recalculated checks can now expect to see them within the next few weeks.

Beginning on January 12, those with birthdays between January 1 and October 10 can expect to receive their money on the second Wednesday of each month.

Beginning January 19, those whose birthdays fall between the 11th and the 20th of the month will receive their benefits on the third Wednesday of each month.

Beginning January 26, anyone with a birthday between the 21st and the 31st of the month can expect to receive their payment on the fourth Wednesday of each month.

The average Social Security recipient will see a monthly increase of (dollar)92.

Meanwhile, a typical couple’s benefits will rise from (dollar)2,599 to (dollar)2,753 per month, an increase of (dollar)154.

Following an increase in average wages, the Social Security Administration confirmed that the maximum amount of earnings subject to Social Security tax will rise this month from (dollar)142,800 to (dollar)147,000.

Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits for disabled Americans will rise from (dollar)1,282 to (dollar)1,358, an increase of (dollar)76.

Nearly 90% of citizens 65 and older receive the benefits, which account for around 33% of the elderly’s income.

Go to the SSA’s message center to find out about your benefits.

If you are not eligible for these payments, there are other programs in different states that you can apply to.

Advocates hope for a universal basic income (UBI) in the future, which would provide cash payment programs to all adults.

