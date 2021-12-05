Find out if you’re eligible for a $1,800 lump sum payment in time for Christmas if you’re a parent in the United States.

Find out if you’re eligible for a (dollar)1,800 lump sum payment in time for Christmas.

ELIGIBLE families will receive a lump sum payment of (dollar)1,800 per child next month, just in time for the holidays.

These payments will be made to those who aren’t required to file a tax return for the years 2019 and 2020, with another payment expected in 2022.

Those individuals would have had to manually claim the child tax credits by November 15 using an online tool.

The White House, the US Treasury, and Code for America, a nonprofit tech organization, collaborated to create the GetCTCorg tool.

To access and use the tool, you needed your Social Security number or an individual taxpayer identification number (ITIN).

The portal was created to make receiving monthly child tax credit payments, as well as any stimulus checks, easier for families.

Families who used the tool to file by the deadline last week, November 15, will receive all of the 2021 payments on December 15, totaling up to $1,800 per child.

Next year, the other half will be released.

Non-filers who do not use the tool by the deadline will be required to file a tax return regardless of the filing requirements in order to receive payments the following year.

The IRS tool is available in both English and Spanish and is free to use. It works on both desktops and mobile devices.

Families must file a simplified tax return in order to receive the funds.

For the most up-to-date information on the child tax credit, visit our live blog…

On December 15, those who have been receiving monthly payments of up to (dollar)300 should expect their sixth and final installment.

After filing a tax return for 2021 next year, the remaining half of the child tax credit will be processed.

We go over the requirements to see if you qualify for the child tax credit.

We also go over what to do if you haven’t received your child tax credit payment for November yet.

