Find out if you’re eligible for a (dollar)1,800 lump sum payment in time for Christmas if you’re an American parent.

Find out if you’re eligible for a $1,800 lump sum payment in time for Christmas if you’re a parent in the United States.

ELIGIBLE families will receive a lump sum payment of (dollar)1,800 per child next month, just in time for the holidays.

These payments will be made to those who aren’t required to file a tax return in 2019 or 2020, with another payment coming in 2022.

By November 15, those individuals would have had to manually claim the child tax credits using an online tool.

The White House, the US Treasury, and Code for America, a nonprofit tech organization, collaborated to create the GetCTCorg tool.

To access and use the tool, you needed your Social Security number or an ITIN (individual taxpayer identification number).

The portal was created to make it easier for families to receive their child tax credit payments on a monthly basis, as well as any stimulus checks they might be eligible for.

Families who used the tool to file by the deadline last week, November 15, will receive all of the 2021 payments on December 15, totaling up to $1,800 per child.

The remaining half will be released the following year.

Non-filers who do not use the tool before the deadline must file a tax return, regardless of the filing requirements, in order to receive payments the following year.

The IRS tool is available in both English and Spanish and is free to use on both desktops and mobile devices.

Families must submit a simplified tax return in order to receive the funds.

For the most recent news and updates, visit our child tax credit live blog…

On December 15, those who have been receiving monthly payments of up to (dollar)300 should expect their sixth and final instalment.

Following the filing of a 2021 tax return next year, the remaining half of the child tax credit will be processed.

We go over the eligibility requirements so you can figure out if you’re eligible for the child tax credit.

We also go over what to do if you haven’t yet received your child tax credit payment for November.

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.