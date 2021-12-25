Find out if you’re eligible for an (dollar)8,000 stimulus check next year and when you’ll get it.

Americans may be eligible for an (dollar)8,000 stimulus check next year; find out if you’re eligible and when you’ll receive the funds.

As part of the American Rescue Plan, the money will be distributed through the child and dependent tax credit.

Parents with an adjusted gross income of less than (dollar)125,000 and at least two children under the age of 13 may be eligible for a payment.

The funds are intended to assist families in providing care and support for their children by helping to defray other costs.

The maximum amount you could claim for two or more children in 2020 and previous years was (dollar)6,000.

However, thanks to the American Rescue Act, this amount will be increased in 2021, which may surprise many families.

Parents can claim tax credits of up to $8,000 for one child and $16,000 for multiple children this year.

The maximum percentage of qualifying expenses that a family can claim has been increased from 35 percent to 50 percent by 2021.

This means that claimants can receive up to (dollar)4,000 in expenses for one child and up to (dollar)8,000 for two or more children.

This year, a lot more people are eligible for enhanced care credits.

Because only those with an adjusted gross income (AGI) of less than (dollar)125,000 are eligible for the maximum expense rate.

That threshold used to be just (dollar)15,000 in the past.

The 50 percent credit percentage is reduced as income rises for those with an AGI of (dollar)125,000 or more.

For those with an AGI of between (dollar)183,000 and (dollar)400,000, it’s also reduced to 20%.

“Taxpayers with an adjusted gross income over (dollar)438,000 are not eligible for this credit,” the IRS says on its website, “even if they may have been able to claim this credit previously.”

Keep in mind that the care credits are only for children under the age of thirteen.

Unfortunately, checks are not automatically sent to homes, so parents must apply to receive the funds.

They can be claimed next year when you file your tax return.

If one spouse was unemployed during the year, they could still claim this credit if they were “actively looking for employment, and the work-related expenses must have been incurred so that you and your spouse can work or look for work,” according to the IRS.

“You (and, in the case of a joint return, your spouse) must…,” it continues.

