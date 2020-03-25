Fintech Giant Revolut Launches in the US, Initially Without Crypto Support

United Kingdom-born digital banking app Revolut is launching today, March 24, in the United States — but investors will have to wait for its crypto trading functionality to be up and running.

Revolut’s rollout in the U.S. follows a major partnership with Visa (NYSE: ) back in October, which paved the way for the fintech’s global expansion to 24 new markets, including North America. That same month, it expanded its partnership with Mastercard (NYSE: ) to further support its U.S. offering.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph