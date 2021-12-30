Fintech is advancing in Turkey, with over (dollar)64 million invested so far this year.

According to the report, a strong banking sector and technological infrastructure provide a foundation for increased digitalization.

ANKARA (Ankara)

According to an official report released on Thursday, Turkey’s fintech ecosystem continued to develop in 2021, with more than (dollar)64 million invested in the sector.

“A strong banking sector and technological infrastructure provide a foundation for an increase in the digitalization rate of individual and corporate customers in the financial sector,” the Presidential Finance Office’s report stated.

According to the data, Turkey has nearly 70.3 million active retail digital banking users, as well as 1.7 million POS terminals, 52,000 ATMs, 82.8 million credit cards, and 54.4 million prepaid cards.

“With the pandemic, the contactless payment rate increased to 48%,” it added.

According to the report, despite the fact that Turkey’s fintech ecosystem had 520 active companies, the sector’s exits in 2021 were only (dollar)48 million.

The Istanbul Finance and Technology Base, the country’s first fintech-focused science park, is scheduled to open in the Istanbul Financial Center (IFC), according to the report.

The IFC would include a regulatory sandbox where fintech companies could “develop their products and services in a controlled environment under the regulator’s supervision,” according to the report.

As regulatory progress and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic fade, investments are expected to rise further next year.

The country’s efforts to publish a National Fintech Strategy Document, an action plan for the fintech ecosystem between 2022 and 2025, are still ongoing, according to the report.

The document, which is expected to be released in the first quarter of 2022, will serve as a development roadmap for the sector.