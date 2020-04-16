First drive in the new Mercedes GLA: SUV or impostor?

zVg 1/22 After the A-Class, Mercedes now offers its new SUV variant, the second generation of the GLA.

It would have been a chance for more emotions: Since Mercedes recently offered the GLB, which offers up to seven seats, in Stuttgart the styling of the second, 4.41-meter long, city SUV successful GLA model could have been risked a bit more . Why not a more emotional SUV coupe?

But please do not misunderstand – because the GLA is an excellent SUV that will find its fans. Especially if instead of space, sport and self-confidence come into question as a reason to buy. And in contrast to more and more competitors, the GLA should offer real off-road capabilities – for this it now has variable all-wheel drive on board. “We wanted to let him know that he really does something off-road,” explains Jochen Eck, head of the series for the front-wheel drive platform.

Front or all-wheel

Anyone who decides not to buy a front-wheel-drive SUV package, which in the case of the GLA 220 d means an extra charge of CHF 2,600, also receives the off-road technology package, which, in addition to the off-road driving program, includes a hill descent aid and, for multibeam LED headlights, a lighting function for off-road use includes.

The all-wheel drive characteristics can be set via a button on the center tunnel: In «Eco» and «Comfort» modes, the power is distributed in a ratio of 80:20 (front / rear) percent, for «Sport» it is 70:30 and on «off-road» 50:50 percent. Customers will mostly be traveling on asphalt, and here the two-liter turbodiesel cuts a fine figure: a little rough on cold starts, it pulls powerfully with its 190 hp (140 kW) and 400 Nm (0-100 km / h in 7) , 3 s) and still has power for an intermediate sprint at top speed (top 219 km / h).

Tight undercarriage

The eight-speed double clutch automatic is fine tuned and changes gears discreetly. The steering works very smoothly, but precisely – and therefore particularly pleases when driving slowly in the city or when parking. The standard consumption of 6.6 l / 100 km is okay. The tuning of the GLA 220 d 4Matic, however, is tight. For a surcharge, however, Mercedes offers adaptive damping (CHF 1,333), which can be adjusted from comfortable to sporty.

Variations continue inside. The cockpit is largely that of the Mercedes A-Class identical. Three centimeters more wheelbase compared to the predecessor clearly means more space in the back seat, which can be moved 14 centimeters lengthways for an extra charge (CHF 485). The trunk swallows 435 to 1430 liters. In the front there are comfortable seats and the chic MBUX operating system, whose two screens are likely to be even larger, and lots of practical storage space.

Not a bargain