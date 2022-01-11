Fitch expects a 36% increase in sukuk issuance in 2021.

Sukuk volumes, which reached (dollar)252.3 billion last year, are expected to increase in 2022, according to a global rating agency.

ANKARA (Ankara)

According to Fitch Ratings on Tuesday, sukuk issuance increased by 36.1 percent year over year to (dollar)252.3 billion in 2021.

According to the global rating agency, sukuk issuances were dominated by central banks, governments, and multilateral institutions.

A sukuk is an Islamic financial certificate, similar to a bond in Western finance, that complies with Shariah, or Islamic religious law.

According to the agency, local-currency sukuk accounted for 80% of sukuk issuance, with hard-currency sukuk accounting for 20%.

According to the report, Indonesian rupiah accounted for 41.2 percent of all sukuk issued last year, followed by the US dollar (19.4%), Malaysian ringgit (16.4%), Saudi riyal (13.5%), and Turkish lira (5%).

Sukuk volumes are expected to increase in 2022, according to the agency, and to remain a key financing source in core Islamic finance markets.

“Strong Islamic investor appetite, funding diversification goals, and Islamic-finance development agendas in a number of countries will all contribute to growth,” said Bashar Al-Natoor, Fitch’s global head of Islamic Finance.

Global outstanding sukuk reached (dollar)711.3 billion in 2021, up 12.7 percent annually, according to the rating agency.