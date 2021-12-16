Fitch expects global banking regulations to tighten in 2022.

Focus on cyber security, climate change, and cryptocurrencies, according to the agency.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Fitch Ratings, a global rating agency, said in a statement on Monday that global banking regulations will gradually tighten in 2022 as a result of expectations of a continued return to pre-pandemic norms.

Fitch expects macroprudential policies, which are financial policies aimed at ensuring the financial system’s stability, to be reinstated.

Supervisors should concentrate on cyber security, climate change, and cryptocurrency risks, according to the agency.

“Macroprudential policies linked to financial stability risks, as well as adherence to supranational requirements, will continue to be the main determinant of regulatory reform agendas for many developing markets,” the report said.